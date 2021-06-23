The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Garden Fields Junior Mixed and Infant School.

Decision reference: VAR2147

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements - approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Hertfordshire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 23 June 2021