Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Muhammad Hussain

PDF, 223KB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Muhammad Hussain

Teacher reference number: 1735483

Teacher’s date of birth: 2 September 1991

Location teacher worked: Huddersfield, west Yorkshire

Date of professional conduct panel: 14 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Muhammad Hussain, formerly employed in Huddersfield, west Yorkshire

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Condition Improvement Fund: 2021 to 2022 outcome
Resources
Information for academies, sixth-form colleges and voluntary aided sch
Garden Fields Junior Mixed and Infant School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Garden
ESFA Update: 23 June 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A

Published 23 June 2021