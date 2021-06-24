Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Joshua Reed

PDF, 216KB, 19 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Joshua Reed

Teacher reference number: 0987603

Teacher’s date of birth: 10 May 1989

Location teacher worked: Lincolnshire, east midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 14 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Joshua Reed formerly employed in Lincolnshire, east mdiands.

