Information from the school census on pupils with special educational needs (SEN) and SEN provision in schools.

Documents

Special educational needs in England: January 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/special-educational-needs-in-england

Details

This publication analyses the characteristics of pupils by their:

  • special educational needs provision
  • type of need

It’s based on data collected through the:

  • school census
  • general hospital school census
  • school-level annual school census (SLASC)

School census statistics team

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Sean Gibson 01325 340 987

Published 24 June 2021