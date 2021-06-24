Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loan repayments in England.

Student loan forecasts, England 2020 to 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/student-loan-forecasts-for-england/2020-21

This publication contains forecasts for higher education and further education student loans in England. These include forecasts for:

  • student loan outlay
  • student loan repayments
  • student numbers
  • the proportion of student loan outlay that is subsidised by the government, known as the resource accounting and budgeting (RAB) charge
  • the proportion of loan borrowers expected to fully repay their loans
  • the total outstanding balances on student loans
Published 24 June 2021