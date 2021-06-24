National participation figures for end 2020 and updates to provisional estimates for end 2019.

Participation in education, training and employment: 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/participation-in-education-and-training-and-employment/2020

This statistical release provides national participation in education, training and employment figures for 16 to 18-year olds to the end of 2020.

It contains information from different post-16 learning options, including:

  • school
  • further education colleges
  • apprenticeships
  • higher education

Headline measures are the percentages of 16 to 18-year olds:

  • in education and apprenticeships
  • who are not in education, employment or training (NEET)

Breakdowns are set out by:

  • age
  • gender
  • mode of study
  • type of learning
  • institution type (for example, further education colleges, schools)
  • labour market status
  • highest qualification being studied

Post-16 statistics team

Sally Marshall, Data Insight and Statistics Division
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 24 June 2021