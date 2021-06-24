Provider level employment and earnings outcomes for 2018 to 2019.

Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider 2018 to 2019

This release uses longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data to update provider level employment and earnings outcomes for the 2018 to 2019 tax year.

It is split by:

  • provider
  • subject studied
  • graduate characteristics
Published 24 June 2021