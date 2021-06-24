In year statistics on the number of notifications of student withdrawals provided to SLC by HEPs for the purpose of student finance in AY 18/19, 19/20 and 20/21, from course start date up to and including 31/05/2021.

Documents

Early-In-Year Student Withdrawal Notifications Academic Year 2018/19 to 2020/21 up to 31/05/2021

PDF, 239KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pre-Release Access List

PDF, 110KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The statistics include students ordinarily domiciled in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the EU who receive student finance from Student Finance England (SFE), Student Finance Wales (SFW) and Student Finance Northern Ireland (SFNI).

Student loan forecasts, England: 2020 to 2021
Resources
Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loa
Participation in education, training and employment: 2020
Resources
National participation figures for end 2020 and updates to provisional
Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider 2018 to 2019
Resources
Provider level employment and earnings outcomes for 2018 to 2019.Docum

Published 24 June 2021