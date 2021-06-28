The terms of reference set out the membership of the committee, its governance and reporting arrangements as well as the scope of its purpose and role.

Documents

2021 Committee – REVISED terms of reference

PDF, 157KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2021 Committee – REVISED terms of reference

HTML

Details

Ofqual is publishing the terms of reference of the ‘2021 Committee’ which was established as a committee of the Ofqual Board to oversee the implementation of the policy decisions, taken by Ofqual and the Secretary of State for Education, about qualifications to be awarded in 2021.

Dame Glenys Stacey, former Chief Regulator, was appointed as Chair of the committee to provide continuity between those decisions and the oversight of delivery and awarding of qualifications in 2021. Within these arrangements, strategically material decisions were reserved to be taken by the Ofqual Board.

The announcements of the Prime Minister and Secretary of State in early January, that examinations and many other assessments would not take place in 2021 as normal, meant that the context significantly changed. Decisions for the Ofqual Board related to qualifications to be awarded this year are now, and are likely to remain, strategically material and must properly reside with Ofqual’s Board. The Ofqual Board therefore decided to wind up the 2021 Committee.

Published 28 June 2021