A study looking at the differences in mental health among students and non-students.

Higher education and mental health: analyses of the LSYPE cohorts

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-270-0 , DFE- RR1142PDF, 857KB, 95 pages

Quantitative analysis of the Longitudinal study of Young People in England (LSYPE) cohorts 1 and 2 investigating differences in symptoms of common mental disorder using the General Health Questionnaire (GHQ12) measure.

Published 28 June 2021