An exploratory study with higher education providers and sector experts to gain an institutional perspective on student mental health and wellbeing.

Student mental health and wellbeing: research report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-271-7, DFE-RR1141PDF, 731KB, 104 pages

This research uses survey data and interviews to explore:

  • approaches to supporting students’ wellbeing and mental health
  • the range of services available to students
  • data collected on the prevalence of mental health difficulties and levels of wellbeing
  • evidence gaps
Published 28 June 2021