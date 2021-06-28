Application forms and guides for new part-time students for a course that started after August 2018. Forms include PTMN, CYI, NMT-MT, PFF2, CO2, DSA1, DSA claims form and UK Passport details form.
Documents
PTMN - application for part-time student finance for new students in 2021 to 2022
PDF, 583KB, 42 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
PTMN notes for 2021 to 2022
PDF, 250KB, 26 pages
Current year income assessment form - 2021 to 2022
PDF, 87.3KB, 5 pages
NMT to MT form - apply for student finance based on household income for 2021 to 2022
PDF, 140KB, 8 pages
PFF2 - Assessment of financial circumstances for parent and partners of student 2021 to 2022
PDF, 386KB, 20 pages
DSA1 - full form
PDF, 700KB, 29 pages
DSA1 - guidance notes
PDF, 105KB, 16 pages
DSA - cost claims form
PDF, 44.7KB, 2 pages
CO2 form - change your part-time student finance application
PDF, 102KB, 8 pages
UK passport details form
PDF, 46.3KB, 1 page
Details
If you’re a new student applying for a Tuition Fee Loan and Maintenance Loan in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTMN form.
There are also forms and guidance available to help you provide proof of your identity, change your application, apply for your household income to be included in your student finance application, if your household income has dropped, apply for extra support such as Disabled Student’s Allowance.
If you’re a continuing student applying for a Tuition Fee Loan and Maintenance Loan in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTMC form.