Application forms and guides for new part-time students for a course that started after August 2018. Forms include PTMN, CYI, NMT-MT, PFF2, CO2, DSA1, DSA claims form and UK Passport details form.

Documents

PTMN - application for part-time student finance for new students in 2021 to 2022

PDF, 583KB, 42 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

PTMN notes for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 250KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Current year income assessment form - 2021 to 2022

PDF, 87.3KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NMT to MT form - apply for student finance based on household income for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 140KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

PFF2 - Assessment of financial circumstances for parent and partners of student 2021 to 2022

PDF, 386KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DSA1 - full form

PDF, 700KB, 29 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DSA1 - guidance notes

PDF, 105KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DSA - cost claims form

PDF, 44.7KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

CO2 form - change your part-time student finance application

PDF, 102KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

UK passport details form

PDF, 46.3KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

If you’re a new student applying for a Tuition Fee Loan and Maintenance Loan in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTMN form.

There are also forms and guidance available to help you provide proof of your identity, change your application, apply for your household income to be included in your student finance application, if your household income has dropped, apply for extra support such as Disabled Student’s Allowance.

If you’re a continuing student applying for a Tuition Fee Loan and Maintenance Loan in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTMC form.

Change of circumstances form for part-time students - 2021 to 2022
Resources
Change your part-time student finance application in 2021 to 2022.Docu
Preparation for end-point assessment
Resources
End-point assessment (EPA) is an independent assessment that takes pla
Introduction
Resources
OverviewIn spring 2020, our apprentice panel launched a survey to gath

Published 28 June 2021