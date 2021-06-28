Change your part-time student finance application in 2021 to 2022.

EU CO1 - Change your part-time student finance application in 2021 to 2022

Complete the EU CO1 form to change your part-time student finance application in 2021 to 2022.

Send the form by post, the address is on the form.

After your course starts you can contact your university or college to change or repeat your course or change your Tuition Fee Loan.

