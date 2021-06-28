Application forms and guides for new part-time students for a course that started after September 2012 and before August 2018. Forms include PTL1, CO2, DSA1, DSA claims form and UK Passport details form.

Documents

PTL1 - application for part-time student finance for new students in 2021 to 2022

PDF, 277KB, 17 pages

PTL1 notes for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 80.5KB, 11 pages

DSA1 - full form

PDF, 700KB, 29 pages

DSA1 - guidance notes

PDF, 105KB, 16 pages

DSA - cost claims form

PDF, 44.7KB, 2 pages

CO2 form - change your part-time student finance application

PDF, 102KB, 8 pages

UK passport details form

PDF, 46.3KB, 1 page

Details

If you’re a new student applying for a course that started after September 2012 and before August 2018, for Tuition Fee Loan only in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTL1 form,

There are also forms and guidance available to help you provide proof of your identity, change your application, apply for extra support such as Disabled Student’s Allowance.

If you’re a continuing student applying for a course that started after September 2012 and before August 2018 for Tuition Fee Loan only in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTLC form.

Published 28 June 2021