Application forms and guides for continuing part-time students for a course that started after September 2012 and before August 2018. Forms include PTLC, CO2, DSA1, DSA claims form.
Documents
PTLC - application for part-time student finance for continuing students in 2021 to 2022
PDF, 81.7KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
PTLC notes for 2021 to 2022
PDF, 80KB, 5 pages
DSA1 - full form
PDF, 700KB, 29 pages
DSA1 - guidance notes
PDF, 105KB, 16 pages
DSA - cost claims form
PDF, 44.7KB, 2 pages
CO2 form - change your part-time student finance application
PDF, 102KB, 8 pages
Details
If you’re a continuing student applying for a course that started after September 2012 and before August 2018, for Tuition Fee Loan only in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTLC form,
There are also forms and guidance available to help you change your application and apply for extra support such as Disabled Student’s Allowance.
If you’re a new student applying for a course that started after September 2012 and before August 2018 for Tuition Fee Loan only in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTL1 form.