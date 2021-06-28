Application forms and guides for continuing part-time students for a course that started after August 2018. Forms include PTMC, CYI, NMT-MT, PFF2, CO2, DSA1, DSA claims form and UK Passport details form.

Documents

PTMC - application for part-time student finance for continuing students in 2021 to 2022

PDF, 383KB, 24 pages

PTMC notes for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 103KB, 18 pages

Current year income assessment form - 2021 to 2022

PDF, 87.3KB, 5 pages

NMT to MT form - apply for student finance based on household income for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 140KB, 8 pages

PFF2 - Assessment of financial circumstances for parent and partners of student 2021 to 2022

PDF, 386KB, 20 pages

DSA1 - full form

PDF, 700KB, 29 pages

DSA1 - guidance notes

PDF, 105KB, 16 pages

DSA - cost claims form

PDF, 44.7KB, 2 pages

CO2 form - change your part-time student finance application

PDF, 102KB, 8 pages

Details

If you’re a continuing student applying for a Tuition Fee Loan and Maintenance Loan in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTMC form.

There are also forms and guidance available to help you change your application, apply for your household income to be included in your student finance application, if your household income has dropped, apply for extra support such as Disabled Student’s Allowance.

If you’re a new student applying for a Tuition Fee Loan and Maintenance Loan in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an PTMN form.

Published 28 June 2021