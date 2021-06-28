 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Three-way partnership

Details
Hits: 38
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Overview

To make an apprenticeship successful everyone needs to be fully involved. There needs to be a good relationship between the:

  • apprentice
  • employer
  • training provider
  • end-point assessment organisation (EPAO)

In the apprentice panel survey 2020, some apprentices raised concerns that they are the only link between their employer and their training provider. Although it is important that the apprentice encourages transparency in their apprenticeship progress, apprentices often have to chase either the training provider or the employer to meet the demands of the apprenticeship training.

For example, training providers may not be informed of changes to the apprentices working circumstances. Such as a change in manager or placement, or the employer may not have an overview or clear communication to the apprentice’s course leader. This is not a joined-up approach to apprenticeship training.

1. Ten ways to improve the partnership

  1. The employer should meet with the training provider’s representative before the apprentice starts to ensure that there is awareness of the workplace and training is tailored to the specific needs of the employer. This should include designing and planning the curriculum
  2. A commitment statement that goes beyond the formal requirements and is personalised to the apprentice and employer
  3. The commitment statement, training plan and the apprenticeship standard should be reviewed monthly in regular catch-up meetings between the employer, training provider and apprentice
  4. A clear log of the apprentice’s progress related to the development of new knowledge, skills and behaviours and their off-the-job training. This should be recorded and accessible to everyone supporting the apprentice, and the apprentice themself
  5. The training provider and employer should be proactive in scheduling regular meetings
  6. If possible, the training provider or employer should arrange talks or mentoring with former apprentices or people within the industry to help inspire apprentices and provide support and resources to guide the apprentice with their next career steps
  7. Apprentices should feel empowered to speak up if their commitments are not being met. Training providers and employers should provide explicit opportunities for this to happen, rather than leaving it to happen by exception
  8. If possible, the training provider and employer should offer experience, talks or tours with other organisations to broaden the learning experience of the apprentice
  9. Apprentices should be encouraged to search for their apprenticeship standard on Institute’s webpage and read both occupational standard and end-point assessment plan in detail
  10. Opportunities, communities or support available from the training provider or the employer should be communicated clearly to the apprentice

2. A good partnership

Establishing an effective partnership between the apprentice, the training provider, employer and end-point assessment organisation enables all four to collaborate and create a great apprenticeship experience. This provides obvious benefits to all, not least in that it helps secure the apprentice’s success, which is the ultimate goal of everybody involved.

No one can make the apprenticeship a success alone. If the training provider is fully aware of the working environment and training requirements of the employer, it encourages the integration of the on and off-the-job training. This reinforces the knowledge, skills and behaviours learnt by enabling them to apply it in the workplace.

Training plans can also be tailored to ensure the key skills and behaviour requirements of the apprenticeship are taught in parallel in on and off-the-job training. It is important that there is clear accountability for the apprentice’s training programme and their preparation for EPA, so that apprentices feel confident and equipped at gateway.

Another key benefit is that a strong partnership encourages better-shared awareness of progress and feedback. Training providers can support areas where the apprentice is struggling in the workplace. Employers can intervene in areas where the apprentice needs more off-the-job training, for example. This collaborative approach enables each member of the partnership to communicate effectively and provide support, challenge or praise the apprentice consistently throughout their apprenticeship.

3. Importance of a commitment statement

A commitment statement defines with clear expectations and responsibilities how everyone will work together to achieve full occupational competence for the apprentice. It’s a great source of clarity for everyone which can be revisited as the apprenticeship progresses to check that all needs are being met.

Disabled Students' Allowance - expenses
Resources
Application form for reimbursement of costs through Disabled Studentsâ
Welfare and wellbeing in the apprenticeship
Resources
OverviewIt is easy to forget that apprentices are not just employees o
The induction to the apprenticeship
Resources
OverviewAn apprenticeship induction is much more than a conventional i

Everyone involved must be named and identified on the commitment statement. These names should be communicated on day one of the apprenticeship and a getting to know session should be organised to start the apprenticeship.

Everyone must sign the commitment statement. As suggested in the induction section, the commitment statement should go beyond compliance with the funding rules. For instance, it may be appropriate for the training provider, employer and apprentice to agree on some shared commitments to supporting an apprentice who has specific learning needs. This might amount to making reasonable adjustments in some cases, and it is helpful to make these clear from the outset and agree on what is possible and appropriate.

Making a shared, explicit commitment to these sorts of things means that the apprentice will know what is expected of them and what is expected from their training provider and employer. If possible, the materials and guidance available from the end-point assessment organisation should be brought in at an early stage and awareness of the end-point assessment should be introduced to the apprentice.

4. Making commitments specific

All apprenticeships are bespoke and the off-the-job training where appropriate should be tailored to the on-the-job training environment.

It is worth emphasising the reinforcement between on- and off-the-job which is the defining feature of apprenticeship learning. Training providers and employers must work together with the apprentice to help ensure, wherever possible, that the training plan lines up on- and off-the-job training experiences.

This is one area where the partnership between apprentices, training provider and employers is so critical. Unless there is good interaction between them, it will be almost impossible to achieve join-up between the off-the-job training and what is happening in the apprentice’s workplace. It is desirable for everyone to agree to show the necessary flexibility to enable this, as a commitment made from the outset.

5. Checking commitments are being met

Apprentices have often felt more supported when structured and regular meetings take place. Everyone is required to attend these meetings to have transparency over the apprentices' progress. The apprentice should also be made to feel they can share any areas of concern.

A potential agenda for these meetings:

  • Follow up any actions from previous meetings
  • Check commitment statement
  • Feedback from employer on apprentice’s progress and performance
  • Feedback from the training provider on apprentice’s progress and assignments and overview of what is coming up
  • Celebrate achievements
  • Discussion of what’s going well and what could be better – leading to specific actions for each to address
  • Learning objectives, linked to specific knowledge, skills and behaviours for the coming month, and agreement about how these will be supported by both the training provider and the employer
  • Opportunity to ask any questions and highlight any concerns, including any concerns, or risks relating to safeguarding or the apprentice’s welfare.
  • Ask the apprentice if they feel supported and what additional support might be helpful
  • Agree arrangements for EPA practice and preparation
  • Agree on clear actions

You may also be interested in these articles:

Student finance application forms and notes for continuing part-time students for a course that started after August 2018
Resources
Application forms and guides for continuing part-time students for a c
Student finance application forms and notes for new part-time students who qualify for Tuition Fee support only
Resources
Application forms and guides for new part-time EU students applying fo
Student finance application forms and notes for continuing part-time students who qualify for Tuition Fee support only
Resources
Application forms and guides for continuing part-time EU students appl
Change of circumstances form for part-time students - 2021 to 2022
Resources
Change your part-time student finance application in 2021 to 2022.Docu
Preparation for end-point assessment
Resources
End-point assessment (EPA) is an independent assessment that takes pla
Introduction
Resources
OverviewIn spring 2020, our apprentice panel launched a survey to gath
Training
Resources
OverviewOff-the-job trainingOff-the-job training is defined as learnin
Advanced Learner Loan Evidence Return form
Resources
Evidence Return form for Advanced Learner Loan learners.DocumentsAdvan
The three-way partnership between employer, provider and apprentice
Resources
OverviewTo make an apprenticeship successful everyone needs to be full
Disabled Students' Allowance - expenses
Resources
Application form for reimbursement of costs through Disabled Studentsâ
Welfare and wellbeing in the apprenticeship
Resources
OverviewIt is easy to forget that apprentices are not just employees o
The induction to the apprenticeship
Resources
OverviewAn apprenticeship induction is much more than a conventional i

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 9 minutes ago

Saving Traditional Heritage Construction Skills | Historic England x Hamish Ogston Foundation

Saving Traditional Heritage Construction Skills...

The Hamish Ogston Foundation Heritage Building Skills Programme is a major five-year in-work training and apprenticeship programme in the North of...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 9 minutes ago

THE CHEFSâ€™ FORUM & RATIONAL SYNCHRONISE THE EDUCATION CATERING SECTOR: On Tuesday (24) June, The Chefsâ€™â€‹ Forum (â€¦ https://t.co/wk36x7ch4c
View Original Tweet

The Chefs Forum
The Chefs Forum has published a new article: THE CHEFSâ€™ FORUM & RATIONAL SYNCHRONISE THE EDUCATION CATERING SECTOR 16 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5827)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page