The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about St Mary’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School.

VAR2146: St Mary’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

PDF, 120KB, 5 pages

Decision reference: VAR2146

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary controlled

School phase: primary

Local authority: Southampton City Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 28 June 2021