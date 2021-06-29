Summary

We're seeking to understand how schools utilise their behaviour strategies to manage common behavioural challenges.

This consultation closes at

To help inform our review of the behaviour and discipline, and suspensions and permanent exclusions guidance later this year, we have launched a call for evidence on:

  • behaviour management strategies
  • banning mobile phones from the school day
  • removal rooms and spaces
  • in-school behavioural units
  • managed moves

We want to improve the available evidence and understand how we can improve the experiences of all children and young people in school. We also want to know how schools create a culture where all pupils and staff feel safe, wanted and welcomed and can reach their full potential.

Published 29 June 2021
Last updated 28 June 2021