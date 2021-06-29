 
Using the apprenticeship service as a training provider

Details
What you need to do in the apprenticeship service to support employers, add and approve apprenticeships for funding.

1. Set up your apprenticeship training provider account

To set up your apprenticeship service account you need to complete the relevant steps detailed on our How to become an approved training provider and bid for funding page.

Once you have completed the steps you can register on the apprenticeship service.

2. What to do after you’ve set-up your apprenticeship service account

After you have set up your account, you can start working with employers to provide apprenticeship training.

If you have not, you will need to sign your ESFA apprenticeship training provider agreement in the Skills Funding Service.

Once signed you can approve apprentices for funding.

Employers will contact you about providing their apprenticeship training. You will need to have your own offline agreement in place with the employer.

Help employers with their apprenticeship service account

Before you can see any apprentices or cohorts in your account, you might need to help the employer add:

  • PAYE schemes to their apprenticeship service account
  • organisations employing the apprentices - that you’ll be training
  • apprentices, unless the employer has asked you to do this for them

The employer also needs to sign their agreement with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

Transferred funds

If the employer is funding their apprenticeships using transferred funds, you need to know:

  • how transfers work and how apprenticeships can be paid for using transferred funds
  • that transfers count towards state aid, so receiving employers must be aware of the rules around this
  • you won’t have contact with the sending employer
  • if you are transferring funds to an employer you won’t be able to provide the training for that transfer of funds

3. Managing cohorts

In your apprenticeship service account, you need to:

  • view the cohorts that have been added
  • see if there are any cohorts for review
  • see how many cohorts are with the employer to approve
  • approve new cohorts

Before you approve your cohorts

Make sure that:

  • you’re checking the correct cohort or apprentice
  • the apprenticeship matches what’s been agreed between you and your employer
  • the total price of the training, including any end-point assessment costs, is correct
  • you’re aware that if the price of the training is greater than the funding band, you will need to invoice the employer directly to recover any additional costs
  • that all of these details match the ILR

Your employer can ask you to add all or some of the apprentice details. They may choose to add the details themselves.

4. Adding and managing apprentices in your account

Adding apprentices for employers

You can bulk upload apprentices to your cohort from your own learner management system (MIS) or use our template from within the service or on GOV.UK.

If you use our template you must:

  • open it in your spreadsheet software (for example Excel)
  • follow the exact format when adding your apprentices
  • create a unique name for the file, so you don’t overwrite the template
  • save the spreadsheet document as a .csv file on your computer
  • upload the file you’ve saved into your apprenticeship service account

Before you can approve the cohort, you need to add the unique learner numbers (ULN) if your employer has already added the apprentice details.

Apprentice details in the apprenticeship service must match the Individualised Learner Record (ILR). The service checks apprentice details as part of your month end submission.You have to confirm that the employer’s information is correct and that you have agreed to be their training provider the first time you are asked to add or approve apprentices.

Managing apprentices in your account

You can see the full list of apprentices and their details. You can filter the list by:

  • status - whether the apprentice has started their training or not
  • what tasks need to be completed
  • which apprenticeship you want to group them in
  • the organisation employing the apprentice

You can view more details of each apprentice, where you can edit and update some of their information.

Changing apprentices’ details

The employer needs to approve any changes you make to the details of an apprentice, in the apprenticeship service.

5. View employer requests for training providers

Find employers that need a training provider lets you view requests for apprenticeship training and share your contact details with employers if you can meet their training needs.

You can contact the apprenticeship service for advice or help using the service.

