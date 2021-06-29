Livestock unit technician



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Health and Safety processes and practices relevant to livestock management. This includes development and implementation of health and safety plans and risk assessments; health and safety for self and visitors, biosecurity and infrastructure requirements. Back to Duty



K2: The digestive process of commonly farmed livestock (cattle (beef and dairy), pigs, sheep and goats) and how this can be managed by nutritional support. Back to Duty



K3: The legal and operational aspects of livestock record keeping and the importance of maintaining and reporting on such systems (both written and digitally). Back to Duty



K4: Breeding and production cycles for commonly farmed livestock and how to correctly manage livestock pre, during and post parturition to meet animal welfare and operational requirements. Back to Duty



K5: The different types of technology and systems used in livestock production, their benefits and how to prepare, maintain (for example, cleaning, repairing minor faults) and use them. For example, Robotic milking, EID tagging, GPS tracking Back to Duty



K6: The legislation applicable to working with farm equipment. This must include provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER) legislation Back to Duty



K7: How to prepare and implement health and welfare plans and schedules, identifying priorities, resources required and critical activities to achieve desired KPI’s, including identification of Zoonotic, non-zoonotic and notifiable diseases (for example BSE) and their impact on human health Back to Duty



K8: How to establish current health status of stock, to prepare livestock health & welfare plan. Back to Duty



K9: The different types of grasses, forage crops and bought in feed used to support livestock nutrition and how to assess and manage them for optimum performance. Back to Duty



K10: The importance and methods of ensuring that the movement of livestock is planned and communicated clearly to all relevant parties. Back to Duty



K11: Welfare requirements of livestock in accommodation at different stages of production cycle and how they can be achieved, including management of manure Back to Duty



K12: The market factors such as price, supply chain requirements, new legislation and relevant industry welfare codes, and the impact these have on the business Back to Duty



K13: Range of stakeholders relevant to farm business and their potential impact on business success Back to Duty



K14: The importance and practice of safely and effectively selecting and preparing livestock for sale or transfer Back to Duty



How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to make changes to their app Resources A form for postgraduate Master's students to complete and send along w Resources A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to provide proof of identity

K15: Operating instructions and legal requirements for operating commonly used farm vehicles with a range of attachments. For example, tractor, ATV, quad bike. Back to Duty



K16: The 5 welfare needs of animals: a. its need for a suitable environment b. its need for a suitable diet (and water) c. Its need to exhibit normal behaviour patterns d. any need to be housed with, or apart from, other animals in appropriate social groupings e. its need to be protected from fear, pain, suffering, injury and disease (including the different methods of euthanasia depending on livestock species) Back to Duty



K17: Impact of farm working practices on social, economic and environmental sustainability, including a basic understanding of how to contribute to government-led sustainability targets. Back to Duty



Skills

S1: Plan, implement, monitor and review health and safety of self, others and livestock; including risk assessments and biosecurity policy. Back to Duty



S2: Manage, monitor and evaluate the financial viability of delivered diets, using relevant resources Back to Duty



S3: Maintain, analyse and utilize production records (both written and digital) to improve productivity and aid compliance Back to Duty



S4: Implement breeding plan, monitor and manage the physical condition and check that selected stock are in the correct condition for breeding. Back to Duty



S5: Use the most appropriate technology or digital system (for example, robotic milking, EID tagging, GPS tracking) to ensure that livestock performance is optimised, and its health and welfare is maintained. Back to Duty



S6: Prepare, maintain and operate farm vehicles, and attachments, in different environmental and ground conditions Back to Duty



S7: Carry out day-to-day management of unit conforming to current welfare legislation and current industry welfare codes, including planning for personnel and undertake key activities, to meet KPI’s Back to Duty



S8: Implement, monitor, manage and review livestock health & welfare plan. Back to Duty



S9: Ensure that grass and forage crops are of the appropriate quality and quantity in accordance with farm KPIs Back to Duty



S10: Plan, implement, monitor and review movement of livestock at different stages of production cycle, including preparation of movement documents and allocating resource Back to Duty



S11: Plan and implement cleaning procedures across the livestock unit, including management of manure and manage livestock in accommodation Back to Duty



S12: Implement changes to policy and working practice, based on market factors such as price, supply chain requirements and new legislation Back to Duty



S13: Establish and maintain relationships with stakeholders to support business operation and development Back to Duty



S14: Select and prepare livestock for sale or transfer in accordance with health and safety requirements. Back to Duty



S15: Identify need for euthanasia, contact relevant professionals and complete necessary paperwork Back to Duty



Behaviours

B1: Acts responsibly to provide a high standard of welfare and biosecurity to livestock, self and others under their care Back to Duty



B2: Have a team-based work ethic Back to Duty



B3: Is customer focused Back to Duty



B4: Proactively undertakes continuous professional development Back to Duty



B5: Able to adapt to change in conditions, technologies, situations and working environments. Back to Duty



B6: A clear and effective communicator Back to Duty



B7: Able to give/receive information accurately, timely and in a positive manner Back to Duty



B8: Ability to use own initiative and know when to seek help Back to Duty



B9: Work proactively with internal and external people to achieve positive outcomes Back to Duty

