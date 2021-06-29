 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Livestock unit technician

Details
Hits: 19
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 


KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Health and Safety processes and practices relevant to livestock management. This includes development and implementation of health and safety plans and risk assessments; health and safety for self and visitors, biosecurity and infrastructure requirements. Back to Duty

K2: The digestive process of commonly farmed livestock (cattle (beef and dairy), pigs, sheep and goats) and how this can be managed by nutritional support. Back to Duty

K3: The legal and operational aspects of livestock record keeping and the importance of maintaining and reporting on such systems (both written and digitally). Back to Duty

K4: Breeding and production cycles for commonly farmed livestock and how to correctly manage livestock pre, during and post parturition to meet animal welfare and operational requirements. Back to Duty

K5: The different types of technology and systems used in livestock production, their benefits and how to prepare, maintain (for example, cleaning, repairing minor faults) and use them. For example, Robotic milking, EID tagging, GPS tracking Back to Duty

K6: The legislation applicable to working with farm equipment. This must include provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER) legislation Back to Duty

K7: How to prepare and implement health and welfare plans and schedules, identifying priorities, resources required and critical activities to achieve desired KPI’s, including identification of Zoonotic, non-zoonotic and notifiable diseases (for example BSE) and their impact on human health Back to Duty

K8: How to establish current health status of stock, to prepare livestock health & welfare plan. Back to Duty

K9: The different types of grasses, forage crops and bought in feed used to support livestock nutrition and how to assess and manage them for optimum performance. Back to Duty

K10: The importance and methods of ensuring that the movement of livestock is planned and communicated clearly to all relevant parties. Back to Duty

K11: Welfare requirements of livestock in accommodation at different stages of production cycle and how they can be achieved, including management of manure Back to Duty

K12: The market factors such as price, supply chain requirements, new legislation and relevant industry welfare codes, and the impact these have on the business Back to Duty

K13: Range of stakeholders relevant to farm business and their potential impact on business success Back to Duty

K14: The importance and practice of safely and effectively selecting and preparing livestock for sale or transfer Back to Duty

2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Doctoral change of circumstances form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to make changes to their app
2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Master's UK employment form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Master's students to complete and send along w
2020 to 2021 Postgraduate Doctoral UK passport details form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to provide proof of identity

K15: Operating instructions and legal requirements for operating commonly used farm vehicles with a range of attachments. For example, tractor, ATV, quad bike. Back to Duty

K16: The 5 welfare needs of animals: a. its need for a suitable environment b. its need for a suitable diet (and water) c. Its need to exhibit normal behaviour patterns d. any need to be housed with, or apart from, other animals in appropriate social groupings e. its need to be protected from fear, pain, suffering, injury and disease (including the different methods of euthanasia depending on livestock species) Back to Duty

K17: Impact of farm working practices on social, economic and environmental sustainability, including a basic understanding of how to contribute to government-led sustainability targets. Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Plan, implement, monitor and review health and safety of self, others and livestock; including risk assessments and biosecurity policy. Back to Duty

S2: Manage, monitor and evaluate the financial viability of delivered diets, using relevant resources Back to Duty

S3: Maintain, analyse and utilize production records (both written and digital) to improve productivity and aid compliance Back to Duty

S4: Implement breeding plan, monitor and manage the physical condition and check that selected stock are in the correct condition for breeding. Back to Duty

S5: Use the most appropriate technology or digital system (for example, robotic milking, EID tagging, GPS tracking) to ensure that livestock performance is optimised, and its health and welfare is maintained. Back to Duty

S6: Prepare, maintain and operate farm vehicles, and attachments, in different environmental and ground conditions Back to Duty

S7: Carry out day-to-day management of unit conforming to current welfare legislation and current industry welfare codes, including planning for personnel and undertake key activities, to meet KPI’s Back to Duty

S8: Implement, monitor, manage and review livestock health & welfare plan. Back to Duty

S9: Ensure that grass and forage crops are of the appropriate quality and quantity in accordance with farm KPIs Back to Duty

S10: Plan, implement, monitor and review movement of livestock at different stages of production cycle, including preparation of movement documents and allocating resource Back to Duty

S11: Plan and implement cleaning procedures across the livestock unit, including management of manure and manage livestock in accommodation Back to Duty

S12: Implement changes to policy and working practice, based on market factors such as price, supply chain requirements and new legislation Back to Duty

S13: Establish and maintain relationships with stakeholders to support business operation and development Back to Duty

S14: Select and prepare livestock for sale or transfer in accordance with health and safety requirements. Back to Duty

S15: Identify need for euthanasia, contact relevant professionals and complete necessary paperwork Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Acts responsibly to provide a high standard of welfare and biosecurity to livestock, self and others under their care Back to Duty

B2: Have a team-based work ethic Back to Duty

B3: Is customer focused Back to Duty

B4: Proactively undertakes continuous professional development Back to Duty

B5: Able to adapt to change in conditions, technologies, situations and working environments. Back to Duty

B6: A clear and effective communicator Back to Duty

B7: Able to give/receive information accurately, timely and in a positive manner Back to Duty

B8: Ability to use own initiative and know when to seek help Back to Duty

B9: Work proactively with internal and external people to achieve positive outcomes Back to Duty

You may also be interested in these articles:

2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Doctoral UK passport details form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to provide proof of identity
2020 to 2021 Postgraduate Doctoral document return form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to complete when sending evi
2020 to 2021 Postgraduate Doctoral Loan request form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to change the amount of loan
2019 to 2020 Postgraduate Doctoral Loan request form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to change the amount of loan
2021 to 2022 Student finance application forms and notes for postgraduate Doctoral students
Resources
Application form and guidance notes for postgraduate Doctoral students
2019 to 2020 Postgraduate Doctoral UK employment form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to complete and send along w
2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Doctoral Loan request form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to change the amount of loan
2019 to 2020 Postgraduate Doctoral change of circumstances form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to make changes to their app
2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Doctoral UK employment form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to complete and send along w
2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Doctoral change of circumstances form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to make changes to their app
2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Master's UK employment form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Master's students to complete and send along w
2020 to 2021 Postgraduate Doctoral UK passport details form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to provide proof of identity

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 13 hours 57 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Browne Jacobson appointed to prestigious London Universities Purchasing Consortium legal panel: @brownejacobson has been appoin…
View Original Tweet

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Nathan finds his feet studying Travel and Tourism at Cambridge Regional College 16 hours 17 minutes ago
Burton and South Derbyshire College
Burton and South Derbyshire College has published a new article: BSDC highly commended in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 16 hours 19 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5828)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page