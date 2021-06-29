Application form and guidance notes for postgraduate Doctoral students.

Postgraduate Doctoral Loan notes 2021 to 2022

HTML

Postgraduate Doctoral Loan application form - 2021 to 2022

PDF, 1.7MB, 29 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you cannot apply online, apply by post using the ‘Postgraduate Loan Application’ form – the postal address is on the form.

Before applying for student finance, it’s important that you understand the terms and conditions of your loan.

Read the student finance privacy notice to find out how the information you provide will be used.

You can find postgraduate Doctoral application forms and supporting documents for other academic years here:

Published 29 June 2021