A form for postgraduate Master's students to complete and send along with evidence to prove you or your family member's employment status in the UK.

Documents

UK employment form - 2021 to 2022

PDF, 238KB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email braille&This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

You should complete and return the UK employment form with any evidence to support your application. There are examples of what evidence we can accept on the form.

If you can’t send everything just now, return your form with as much of the evidence as you can. We’ll contact you if we need any further information or evidence from you, but this may delay your application for a Postgraduate Master’s Loan.

You can find the UK employment form for other available academic years here:

2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Doctoral UK employment form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to complete and send along w
2021 to 2022 Postgraduate Doctoral change of circumstances form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to make changes to their app
2020 to 2021 Postgraduate Doctoral UK passport details form
Resources
A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to provide proof of identity

Published 29 June 2021