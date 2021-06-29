A form for postgraduate Doctoral students to provide proof of identity.

2020 to 2021 UK passport details form

PDF, 39.9KB, 1 page

Proof of identity

You should include valid UK passport details in your application.

Use the ‘UK passport details’ form if you need to send the details after you have submitted your application. Do not send the passport itself.

If you do not have a UK passport (or it has expired), send your original birth or adoption certificate to Student Finance England.

Include your name and address. You should also include your customer reference number if you have one. This is an 11-digit number. You can find it on letters or emails you’ve had from Student Finance England.

If you’re an EU national, send your passport or national identity card.

You can find the UK passport details form for other available academic years here:

  • 2021 to 2022 academic year form

  • 2019 to 2020 academic year form

Published 29 June 2021