Data on the finances of UK higher education providers, including sources of income and expenditure.

Documents

Higher education provider finance data UK: 2019 to 2020

https://www.hesa.ac.uk/data-and-analysis/finances

Details

The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes data on the finances of UK higher education (HE) providers in the 2019 to 2020 academic year. This includes detailed breakdowns of:

  • sources of income
  • expenditure
  • balance sheet information

Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.

Evaluation of regional adoption agencies
Resources
Research from the 3-year evaluation of regional adoption agencies.Docu
Qualified teacher status: routes to QTS for teachers and those with teaching experience outside the UK
Resources
Routes to qualified teacher status (QTS) for non-UK and UK teachers an
EU Settlement Scheme: letter from Kevin Foster MP to Directors for Childrenâ€™s Services
Resources
Letter from Kevin Foster, Minister for Future Borders and Immigration,

Published 30 June 2021