Guidance for academies on general annual grant allocation statements for the 2021 to 2022 academic year
Mainstream academies open 1 September 2021 to 31 March 2022
Special and alternative provision academies open 1 September 2021 to 31 March 2022
Free school academies open 1 September 2021 to 31 March 2022
Mainstream academies: open before 1 April 2021
Special academies: open before 1 April 2021
Mainstream academies: open between 1 April and 31 August 2021
Special academies: open between 1 April and 31 August 2021
Introduction
The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) allocates funding every year to open academies, including free schools, university technical colleges (UTCs), special schools and alternative provision (AP) academies.
Each academy receives a general annual grant allocation statement, which is uploaded to the ESFA’s Document Exchange portal.
Academies general annual grant allocation guides for the 2021 to 2022 academic year
We’ve produced different guides for different types of academies:
- mainstream academies, open between 1 September 2021 and 31 March 2022
- special and alternative provision academies open between 1 September 2021 and 31 March 2022
- free school academies, open between 1 September 2021 and 31 March 2022
- mainstream academies, open before 1 April 2021
- special academies, open before 1 April 2021
- mainstream academies, open between 1 April and 31 August 2021
- special academies, open between 1 April and 31 August 2021
Read the guide alongside your 2021 to 2022 statement to understand the funding your academy will receive, how we’ve calculated it, the funding factors we’ve applied and the sources of the data used.
Contact us
If you’ve got any questions about your general annual grant allocation statements for the 2021 to 2022 academic year, contact us.
