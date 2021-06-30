Student Loans Company commercial pipeline data: 2021 to 2022

Commercial pipeline providing a forward look of potential commercial activity within the Student Loans Company for the 2021 to 2022 financial year.

The information presented is for reference only and reflects the Student Loans Company (SLC) anticipated procurement pipeline.

SLC makes no commitment that:The requirements identified in this pipeline will be procuredThe annual value of any contract will be as statedThe timing of any future procurement exercises will be as stated

The sourcing route for any subsequent procurement has not been determined, whilst it is currently anticipated that the sourcing route will be managed via CCS framework, SLC reserves the right to consider alternative routes to market.

SLC cannot guarantee that these opportunities will be available to all suppliers.

