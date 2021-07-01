Academy trust revenue reserves from the 2019 to 2020 academic year and comparisons with the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

Academy trust revenue reserves 2019 to 2020

PDF, 186KB, 7 pages

Analysis of the proportion of academy trusts with a cumulative financial surplus or deficit for academic year 2019 to 2020, with a comparison to the previous academic year.

Published 1 July 2021