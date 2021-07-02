Letter from Minister Keegan on the Further Education Workforce Data Collection

Letter from the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills to FE providers on the Further Education Workforce Data Collection

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, has written to further education (FE) providers on the Further Education Workforce Data Collection.

The letter outlines the importance of this collection to the government’s education reforms.

You can find the technical specification for the collection on GOV.UK.

