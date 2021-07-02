Decision to impose a monetary penalty on City & Guilds.

Documents

Notice of Monetary Penalty - City & Guilds

Ref: Ofqual/21/6807/1HTML

City & Guilds: Notice of Monetary Penalty (June 2021)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6807/1PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

On 29 June 2021, Ofqual formally issued City & Guilds with a notice requiring it to pay a fine of £50,000. Ofqual had given notice that it intended to impose a fine on City & Guilds on 27 May 2021 and published that notice on the same day.

SLASC 2022: technical specification
Resources
Technical specification and validation rules describing the requiremen
Notice of costs recovery: City & Guilds (June 2021)
Resources
Details of a notice of costs recovery in the case of City & Guilds
Notice of monetary penalty: City & Guilds (June 2021)
Resources
Decision to impose a monetary penalty on City & Guilds. DocumentsN

Published 2 July 2021