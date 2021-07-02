Details of a notice of costs recovery in the case of City & Guilds.

Documents

Notice of Costs Recovery - City & Guilds (June 2021)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6807/2HTML

City & Guilds: Notice of Costs Recovery (June 2021)

Ref: Ofqual/21/6807/2PDF, 145KB, 2 pages

Details

On 29 June 2021, Ofqual formally issued City & Guilds with a notice requiring it to pay costs of £8,558. City & Guilds has agreed to pay these costs which relate to the decision to impose a fine of £50,000 on City & Guilds on 29 June 2021.

Published 2 July 2021