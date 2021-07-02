Optional guidance for school leaders and staff in reception, and key stages 1 to 3, who are responsible for the curriculum and its teaching.

Documents

Teaching a broad and balanced curriculum for education recovery

PDF, 384KB, 36 pages

Details

This non-statutory guidance offers suggestions to help all maintained schools, academies, and free schools decide how to prioritise elements within their curriculum for education recovery.

These suggestions are based on the good practice evident in many schools, as exemplified in the case studies.

While the guidance states that schools should follow these suggestions, this language is used for clarity and the guidance remains optional.

Published 2 July 2021