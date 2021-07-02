The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Boughton Leigh Infant School.

VAR2145 Boughton Leigh Infant School

PDF, 194KB, 6 pages

VAR2098 Boughton Leigh Infant School

PDF, 142KB, 6 pages

Decision reference: VAR2145

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: community

School phase: infant

Local authority: Warwickshire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Decision reference: VAR2098

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements - approved

School type: community

School phase: infant

Local authority: Warwickshire County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 8 January 2021
Last updated 2 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added the schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision 'VAR2145 Boughton Leigh Infant School' to the page.

  2. First published.

