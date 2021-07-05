A report from the ITT market review expert group.

Initial teacher training (ITT) market review report

The Department for Education appointed an expert group to undertake a review of the initial teacher training (ITT) market for courses that lead to qualified teacher status (QTS). The aim of the review is to enable the provision of consistently high-quality training, in line with the ITT core content framework (CCF), in an effective and efficient market.

Following publication of the report, the department is seeking views on the recommendations made in the report through a consultation.

