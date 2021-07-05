Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Mrs Joanne Phillips

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mrs Joanne Phillips

Teacher reference number: 2072413

Teacher’s date of birth: 29 December 1980

Location teacher worked: Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber

Date of professional conduct panel: 14 to 16 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Joanne Phillips, formerly employed in Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 5 July 2021