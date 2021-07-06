The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Fairfield High School for Girls.

Documents

ADA3768: Fairfield High School for Girls

PDF, 926KB, 11 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3768

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Admission authority: Fairfield High School for Girls

Sexual violence and sexual harassment between children in schools and colleges
Resources
Advice for schools and colleges on how to prevent and respond to repor
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak â€“ 23 March 2020 to 1 July 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 1 July 2021 and ea
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Nicholas Gascoine
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Published 6 July 2021