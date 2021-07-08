Summary

We're seeking views on amending regulations in relation to Ofsted’s minimum frequency of inspections of children’s homes and the minimum frequency of inspections for children’s social care provision more generally from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Ofsted’s inspections of children’s social care providers operate on:

  • an annual cycle, for example to children’s homes
  • a 3-year cycle, for example to independent fostering agencies

These inspection cycles are applied through ‘the Fees and Frequency Regulations’ which set out the role and responsibilities of Ofsted under the Care Standards Act 2000.

