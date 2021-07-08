Research reports commissioned in response to an IICSA recommendation to introduce professional registration requirements for carers in children’s homes.

Documents

Children's homes workforce literature review

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-078-2, DfE-RR1146PDF, 888KB, 55 pages

Children's homes workforce: call for evidence

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-077-5, DfE-RR1147PDF, 833KB, 70 pages

Details

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) recommended in its Interim Report (April 2018), that the Department for Education (DfE) introduces registration of staff working in care roles in children’s homes. They recommended an independent body be responsible for setting and maintaining standards of training, conduct and continuing professional development, with the power to enforce these through fitness to practice procedures.

DfE responded by conducting a literature review and call for evidence to examine the evidence and the views of the sector.

The government has informed IICSA that it will continue to keep the recommendation for a professional register of the residential childcare sector under review.

Ofsted inspection frequencies for childrenâ€™s social care providers: 2021 to 2022
Resources
Summary We're seeking views on amending regulations in relation to Ofs
School funding to be made fairer and clearer
Resources
School funding will be made simpler, fairer and more transparent as th
Fair school funding for all: completing our reforms to the National Funding Formula
Resources
Summary We are seeking views on the approach to completing our reforms

Published 8 July 2021