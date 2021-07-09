This research report estimates the earnings return to grade improvements at GCSE.

GCSE attainment and lifetime earnings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-264-9PDF, 3.05MB, 69 pages

Supplementary tables: GCSE attainment and lifetime earnings

ODS, 21.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Schools policy appraisal handbook

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-265-6PDF, 835KB, 41 pages

The main report uses data from the Longitudinal Educational Outcomes (LEO) dataset to estimate the earnings return to grade improvements at GCSE.

The estimates are used by the Department for Education in the economic valuation of educational attainment as part of the appraisal process.

The schools policy appraisal handbook provides advice for using valuations of educational attainment in policy appraisal. It covers:

  • social welfare
  • distributional weights
  • productivity
  • growth
  • signalling
  • wellbeing
Published 9 July 2021