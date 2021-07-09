A guide describing terms and conditions for students taking out a student loan in academic year 2019 to 2020.

Student loans: a guide to terms and conditions 2019 to 2020

Before applying for student finance, it’s important that you understand the terms and conditions of your loan. Our guide will help you understand your loan contract, your repayment plan type, how you’ll repay your loan and how to contact us if you’re not satisfied.

Published 9 July 2021