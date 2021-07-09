The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Twynham School.

Documents

ADA3760: Twynham School

PDF, 168KB, 8 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3760

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - not upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council

Admission authority: academy

Published 9 July 2021