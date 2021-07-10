Guidance for schools to meet existing expectations for teaching early reading.

Documents

The reading framework: teaching the foundations of literacy - all sections and appendices

PDF, 961KB, 115 pages

Section 1: the importance of reading and a conceptual model

PDF, 313KB, 11 pages

Section 2: language comprehension

PDF, 380KB, 22 pages

Section 3: word reading and spelling

PDF, 518KB, 31 pages

Section 4: children at risk of reading failure

PDF, 266KB, 9 pages

Section 5: leadership and management

PDF, 257KB, 9 pages

Section 6: building on the foundations with older pupils – a summary

PDF, 155KB, 5 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • teachers
  • school leaders
  • reading and literacy leads
  • governing bodies
  • ITT providers

This guidance:

This document has been developed through the contributions of experts from across the literacy sector and school leaders. It is based on the valued experience and knowledge of teachers, reading and language experts, educational organisations, English Hubs council members, and our 34 English Hubs.

Schools considering purchasing a new SSP programme can find more information at choosing a phonics programme.

Further support for schools is available through our English Hubs Programme, including information on £5 million additional funding for the purchase of SSP programmes. Schools wanting to find out more about the funding should contact one of the following English Hubs:

  • North: Jerry Clay English Hub
  • Midlands: Learners First English Hub

  • South: New Wave English Hub

Published 10 July 2021