 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Outstanding young engineers of the year recognised by Academy

Details
Hits: 47
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Five young engineers who have been outstandingly successful in their respective fields at an early stage of their careers have each received a prestigious award and a £3,000 prize from the Royal Academy of Engineering. They were presented with their awards from HRH The Princess Royal, Royal Fellow of the Academy, during a specially arranged visit to the Thames Tideway Project in London on 6 July.

All five are winners of the RAEng Engineers Trust Young Engineer of the Year competition, awarded by the Academy with support from the Worshipful Company of Engineers.

The overall winner, Dr Marzia Bolpagni, also received the Sir George Macfarlane Medal for excellence in the early stage of her career.

Young Engineers of the Year 2021 L-R Dr Marzia Bolpagni, Dr Ben Fletcher, Dr Thomas Fudge, Dr Emilio Martínez-Pañeda and Dr Gita Khalili Moghaddam

Dr Marzia Bolpagni is Head of Building Information Modelling International at Mace. A chartered building engineer specialising in digital engineering, Marzia recognised the importance of engineers in helping to prevent disasters after surviving an earthquake. Marzia uses digital representations of built assets to facilitate design, construction, and operation processes to support reliable decisions. Her construction clients have included UK Government Departments and Birmingham Airport.

Marzia has been a member of the UK Building Information Modelling (BIM) Alliance since 2016, and an ambassador since 2018. In this role, she has promoted digital engineering across the UK and Europe. Marzia’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers successfully bridges the gap between industry and academia, she gives talks at international universities and acts as a dissertation supervisor for construction students at University College London, where she is an honorary lecturer. She chairs the EC3 Committee on Modelling and Standards, a position usually covered by senior academics. Marzia also acts as Assistant Editor of the BIM Dictionary, coordinating 120+ international volunteers in translating complex concepts into accessible formats.

Since 2019, Marzia has been a member of the ACE Digital Transformation Group and she is lead author of a European standard (BS EN 17412-1) on digital engineering. Her work is internationally renowned and she has been a keynote speaker in 20 countries. She has received multiple awards for her innovative approach to design, construction and operation, including the Women Engineering Ingenious and Digital Innovation Change Maker of the Year by Mace.

The reading framework: teaching the foundations of literacy
Resources
Guidance for schools to meet existing expectations for teaching early
Simply â€˜doingâ€™ music is not enough
Resources
Ofsted has published its latest research review looking at music educa
Research review series: music
Resources
A review of research into factors that influence the quality of music

The other winners of the RAEng Engineers Trust Young Engineer of the Year competition are:

Dr Ben Fletcher is a Physical Design Engineer at Graphcore Ltd, responsible for the physical design of several key components on their flagship ‘Colossus’ series of processors to deal with accelerating AI workloads. Ben is part of the team that developed the largest ever single-die silicon chip earlier this year, the 7nm CMOS Colossus MK2 IPU.

Prior to joining Graphcore in 2020, Ben previously studied for a PhD in the Arm-ECS Research Centre at the University of Southampton where he led the COILS project for two years. His research centred on investigating novel approaches for cost-effective three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) design, including the first ever 3D-stacked Arm processor with wireless inter-tier links.

His research has been published extensively, including several leading international journals and conference publications which have been downloaded over 4000 times. He has also received numerous accolades including the STEM for Britain/IEEE Communications Society Prize, an IET Postgraduate Prize, and the University of Southampton’s Doctoral College Research Award.

Dr Thomas Fudge is the co-founder and CEO of WASE, a leading wastewater to energy startup, which provides decentralised wastewater treatment and clean energy for food and drink manufactures and low-resource communities in the UK and Kenya.

Founded in 2017, WASE has developed a new Electro-Methanogenic Reactor, enabling decentralised resource recovery from industrial and community organic waste and wastewater Since then, the company has received multiple accolades including the UK Energy Innovation Award 2017, Climate Launchpad UK Winner 2017 and Shell LiveWire Smarter Future Award 2018.

Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19, Thomas’ leadership allowed WASE to exceed in its plan to secure an additional £500,000 in funding, enabling the team to grow from 6 to 15 and doubled its R&D efforts. The increased productivity enabled the company to sell its first units one year ahead of schedule.

In 2017, Thomas won the UK national ‘3 Minute Thesis’ competition with his presentation on Distributed sanitation for developing communities with energy and nutrient recovery; spoke at the Falling Walls Conference in Berlin talking about Breaking the Wall of Sanitation; and gave an invited presentation at the World Bank’s Water Week in Washington in 2019.

Dr Gita Khalili Moghaddam is CEO of TumourVue Ltd, which she co-founded in 2018 to address a pronounced unmet need in cancer surgery. Based at the University of Cambridge’s Biomedical Innovation Hub and with funding from the Medtech Accelerator, TumourVue’s technology combines real-time imaging and AI to distinguish a viable tumour from normal brain tissue. Gita innovated the system to improve outcomes for cancer patients undergoing surgery by allowing the surgeon to identify the edges of the tumour accurately, to help preserve as much healthy tissue as possible.

Having obtained her PhD in Biotechnology from the University of Cambridge in 2017, Gita is currently on secondment at GSK Global Health until 2023 as a UKRI Innovation Scholar, taking a leading role in the use of AI in tuberculosis drug development.

In 2019, she was awarded a prestigious Borysiewicz Biomedical Sciences Fellowship at the University of Cambridge in recognition of her outstanding research in the field of biomedical engineering. As an academic entrepreneur, she has been widely recognised as one of the top 18 women in AI & Data by Innovate UK (2019), a BioBeat Mover & Shaker in BioBusiness (2020) and a top contender for Cofinitive 21toWatch (2021).

Dr Emilio Martínez-Pañeda is a lecturer and Research Fellow at Imperial College London, where he has led the Mechanics of Infrastructure Materials research group since 2019.

Emilio is renowned for his outstanding contributions to the understanding of material-environment interactions and their implications for structural integrity, spanning a wide range of applications – from Lithium-Ion battery degradation to iceberg calving models to improve sea-level rise projections. He has combined mechanics with chemistry to predict complex phenomena such as localised corrosion, hydrogen embrittlement and corrosion fatigue. Such research could help to save lives as environmental effects are behind 90% of catastrophic failures and govern the lifespan of most engineering components.

Emilio was previously a Research Fellow at the Cambridge Centre for Micromechanics, University of Cambridge where he was awarded two prestigious fellowships: the Research Fellowship of the Royal Commission for the Exhibition 1851 and the Marie Curie Individual Fellowship.

His contributions have been recognised through numerous awards including the Acta Student Award, IMechE Prestige Award and RILEM’s 2021 Gustavo Colonnetti Medal.

Notes for Editors

  1. RAEng Engineers Trust Young Engineer of the Year. With the generous support of the Worshipful Company of Engineers, the Royal Academy of Engineering makes five awards of £3,000 each year to UK engineers in full time higher education, research or industrial employment, who have demonstrated excellence in the early stage of their career (defined as less than ten years since graduation from their first degree in engineering). There is no restriction on the discipline base of the individual nominated.
  2. Sir George Macfarlane Medal. The Award is made in memory of Sir George Macfarlane (1916-2007), one of the founding Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering. The Medal will be presented to the overall winner of the RAEng Engineers Trust Young Engineer of the Year awardees, as selected by the Academy’s Awards Committee.
  3. The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

For more information please contact:

Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering

T: +44 207 766 0636

E: Jane Sutton

You may also be interested in these articles:

£10 million scheme to help pupils boost core skills
Resources
Programmes targeted at pupils starting primary and secondary school, w
Breakfast clubs programme 2021-2023
Resources
Details of school breakfast provision until July 2023.We know that it
Transport to schools and colleges during the COVID-19 pandemic
Resources
What those responsible for transport to schools and colleges will need
Thousands more children to benefit from free breakfast clubs
Resources
National School Breakfast Programme to support children in disadvantag
2019 to 2020 Student finance application forms and notes for postgraduate Doctoral students
Resources
Application form and guidance notes for postgraduate Doctoral students
Student loans: a guide to terms and conditions for 2019 to 2020
Resources
A guide describing terms and conditions for students taking out a stud
Twynham School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Twynham
Asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) user guide
Resources
Guidance to help schools and responsible bodies use the AMAP portal to
The reading framework: teaching the foundations of literacy
Resources
Guidance for schools to meet existing expectations for teaching early
Simply ‘doing’ music is not enough
Resources
Ofsted has published its latest research review looking at music educa
Research review series: music
Resources
A review of research into factors that influence the quality of music
Free or subsidised training under the BEIS Skills Training Competition scheme
Resources
Tradespeople can apply for free or subsidised training in home energy

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 21 hours 48 minutes ago

The Intersection of Innovation and Inspiration | David Sengeh & Kate Krontiris | TEDxBeaconStreet

The Intersection of Innovation and Inspiration |...

David Moinina Sengeh, born and raised in Sierra Leone, is currently a Ph.D. candidate at the MIT Media Lab. His research in the Biomechatronics...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 21 hours 48 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Phenom picks Globalization Partners to help break barriers to hiring global talent: In a recent study, 77 percent of recruitmen…
View Original Tweet

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: FE and Apprenticeship Awards celebrate more than 100 Bradford College students yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5871)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page