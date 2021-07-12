The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about West Blatchington Primary School.

Documents

VAR2148 West Blatchington Primary School

PDF, 121KB, 5 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2148

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements - approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Brighton and Hove City Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 12 July 2021