Findings from a 5-year study of local authority child and family social workers in England.

Longitudinal study of local authority child and family social workers (wave 3)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-273-1, DFE-RR1145PDF, 1.7MB, 257 pages

Longitudinal study of local authority child and family social workers (wave 2)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-109-3, DFE-RR989PDF, 1.78MB, 255 pages

Longitudinal study of local authority child and family social workers (wave 1)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-046-1, DFE-RR934PDF, 1.22MB, 184 pages

The longitudinal study investigates recruitment, retention and career progression in local authority child and family social work over 5 years (2018 to 2022).

It provides workforce information for employers and policy makers.

Wave 3

Topics covered in the wave 3 report include current employment situation (in 2020), the impact of COVID-19 and changes since wave 2 in relation to:

  • employment journey since wave 1
  • workplace wellbeing
  • job satisfaction and career progression
  • short term career plans
  • reasons for leaving social work
  • potential influences on retention
  • experiences of those in their assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE)

Wave 2

Topics covered in the wave 2 report include the current employment situation (in 2019), and changes since wave 1 in relation to:

  • employment
  • workplace wellbeing and stress
  • job satisfaction
  • views of employer and working environment
  • short term career plans
  • reasons for leaving social work
  • experiences of those in their ASYE

Wave 1

Topics covered in the wave 1 report include:

  • entry routes into local authority child and family social work
  • current employment (in 2018) and career history
  • workplace wellbeing
  • management, supervision and working environment
  • job satisfaction
  • career progression and future career plans
Published 9 August 2019
Last updated 15 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Longitudinal study of local authority child and family social workers (wave 3)'.

  2. Added the second report.

  3. Document updated to correct formatting errors.

  4. Report updated: Executive summary - page 16, final paragraph; Page 114, paragraph 2; Page 122, paragraph 2.

  5. First published.

