Ofqual annual report for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Annual Report and Accounts 2020 to 2021

Ref: Ofqual/21/6809, HC 3252020-21

Annual Report and Accounts 2020 to 2021: print version

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2735-1, Ofqual/21/6809, HC 3252020-21PDF, 6.76MB, 108 pages

This document contains the following information: Ofqual’s annual report and accounts for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

This is Ofqual’s 11th annual report and accounts submitted to Parliament. It sets out aims and activities in 2020 to 2021 and shows spending figures.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons on 15 July 2021.

Published 15 July 2021