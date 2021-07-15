Summary

We're seeking views on our proposals for reforming the further education (FE) funding and accountability systems.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Skills for jobs white paper sets out our vision to transform further education.

This consultation sets out our proposals to reform the:

Careers guidance and access for education and training providers
Resources
Statutory guidance for schools and colleges on providing careers guida
Skills Accelerator, trailblazers and pilots
Resources
The successful applicants have been appointed as part of the Skills Ac
Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals
Resources
How the UK government is delivering the Sustainable Development Goals.

  • adult skills funding system so it is simpler, outcome focused and more effective
  • accountability system so it is focused on outcomes, taking a strategic approach to support and intervention
Published 15 July 2021