How to apply to set up a maths school for 16 to 19 year olds

Maths school expression of interest form

Details

Run by some of the UK’s most selective mathematics universities, maths schools are specialist schools for the most mathematically able 16- to 19-year-olds.

The schools help to prepare students for success in mathematics-related disciplines at top universities, and then to pursue mathematically intensive careers.

The guidance provides information on how to submit an expression of interest, and how to develop a business case for your school. Use the attached form to express an interest in setting up a maths school.

If you have any questions, or need to access the form in an alternative format, email the maths schools team.

Maths schools team

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

More information on opening a free school is available.

Published 26 March 2018
Last updated 16 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the guidance on how to apply to set up a maths school for 16 to 19 year olds.

  2. Added updated document 'How to apply to set up a maths school for 16- to 19-year-olds'.

  3. Updated with new UCAS tariff points criteria.

  4. First published.

