Tables showing provisional allocations for the schools, high needs and central school services blocks from 2022 to 2023.

Details

These tables are mainly for schools and local authorities. They cover the national funding formulae (NFF) allocations for 2022 to 2023.

The NFF summary table sets out the combined effect of all the formulae at local authority level.

‘Impact of the schools NFF’ sets out notional school-level allocations for 2022 to 2023. Local authorities will continue to set a local formula to distribute funding to schools in their area. This means schools’ actual funding may be different to the amounts shown in these tables.

High needs funding is funding for children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities who need extra support at school, college or alternative provision settings.

‘Impact of the high needs NFF’ sets out local authority provisional high needs allocations for 2022 to 2023. It also shows how we have calculated the allocations.

‘Impact of the central school services block NFF’ sets out local authority provisional central school services allocations for 2022 to 2023. It also shows how we have calculated the allocations. The central school services block is funding that local authorities use to provide services for all schools.

The technical notes explain how we have calculated the local authority and school level allocations under the formulae.

An update to the COLLECT system will be published shortly. This will allow schools and local authorities to view the detailed calculations behind their notional schools block allocations.

Published 19 July 2021