Summary

We're seeking views on the approach to prioritising schools for future places in the School Rebuilding Programme.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Prime Minister announced the School Rebuilding Programme (SRP) in June 2020 to carry out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects at schools and sixth form colleges in England over the next decade.

The goal of the programme is to identify and carry out projects at the schools most in need of major rebuilding or refurbishment. We have already announced the first 100 schools.

We are consulting on the approach to prioritising schools for future places in the programme.

National funding formula tables for schools and high needs: 2022 to 2023
Resources
Tables showing provisional allocations for the schools, high needs and
Pre-16 schools funding: local authority guidance for 2022 to 2023
Resources
Operational guidance for planning the local implementation of the fund
School Rebuilding Programme: second set of 50 schools
Resources
The second set of 50 schools in the School Rebuilding Programme and ho

Published 19 July 2021